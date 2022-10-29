National Geographic Man v Lion

Not Available

For wildlife filmmakers, the only way to safely explore the startling African lion is at the end of a mighty long lens — until now. Man v. Lion follows veteran big cat expert Boone Smith across the Nambiti Game Reserve as he tracks three male lions in the open African bush. But to truly understand these brothers, Boone goes face to face with them. We take an in-depth look at the lions' unique physical attributes, intricate hierarchy, and complex hunting strategies. Boone explores each stage of a lion's kill leading up to the final face-off: Boone in the middle of lions devouring their prey.