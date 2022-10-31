National Geographic: Quest for the Lost Maya

Not Available

In the past decade, researchers working in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula have made a series of startling discoveries, revealing a gaping hole in our understanding of the Maya… could it be that what we thought we knew has suddenly turned out to be just half the story? Quest for the Lost Maya follows American archaeologists George Bey and Bill Ringle and their Mexico colleague Tomas Gallareta Negron as they find startling evidence of a forgotten Mayan society in the Yucatan. The team discovers a still more ancient royal palace complex buried beneath an ancient pyramid deep in the Yucatan jungle.