National Geographic Surviving Everest

This three-part "Collector's Edition" details the struggle and beauty of climbing the world's tallest mountain. The first part, "Surviving Everest," is an interview video-montage of several of the adventurers who have successfully reached the peak of Everest. The second part, "Return to Everest" is a retrospective of Sir Edmund Hillary (the first man to reach the summit) and his relationship with the mountain and the Sherpa people who live in the foothills. The third and final segment is an interview with Sir Edmund Hillary, with questions on his historic climb and his feelings on his success.