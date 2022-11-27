National Geographic: The Filmmakers

Not Available

National Geographic Wildlife Filmmakers Go Eye-to-Eye with Danger! They swim with sharks, confront venomous snakes, and stalk hungry lions. They're National Geographic filmmakers, and for these remarkable adventurers, capturing unforgettable footage in the wild is not just a job, it's a way of life. Join a cinematographer in the rain forest canopy as he goes to incredible lengths - and heights - to film the world's most powerful bird of prey. Witness the frustration of a filmmaker who just misses the scene-stealing shot of jackal pups greeting their mother in the Serengeti, and feel the exhilaration when he finally captures the event to perfection. Meet the talented professionals who go behind the camera every day and sometimes risk their lives to bring us extraordinary images of nature's most amazing creatures.