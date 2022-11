Not Available

This chilling documentary traces the rise of one of the world's most dangerous terrorists, Abu Musab Al Zarqawi, who orchestrated a string of deadly attacks against the West before his 2006 death in a bombing raid in Iraq. The film focuses on his impact as a top al-Qaida leader, one of Osama Bin Laden's most trusted advisers, who managed to evade a worldwide manhunt for years while plotting kidnappings, bombings and other attacks.