National Geographic: The Quest for Gold

Gold has seduced the world for centuries. And the glimmer that has left us lusting is just as tantalizing today. Enticing exploration and adventure, gold has evoked a wide array of emotions from infatuation to insatiable greed. Join National Geographic Channel as we take you through the story of gold throughout time and the process that takes this precious resource from raw mineral to fine jewellery. In this two hour special, you will see why Spanish invaders and African Kings alike spent their lives on a relentless quest for gold.