National Geographic - The Rhino War

Not Available

In Africa, the war to save the black rhino is reaching a bitter climax. Armed poachers have swept through East Africa slaughtering the rhino for its valuable horn - bringing the animal perilously close to extinction. In an unprecedented conservation measure, Zimbabwe game rangers now guard Africa's black rhino population with the government's permission to shoot poachers on sight. Both man and beast are dying in this tragic conflict; the enemies are greed, corruption and ignorance in THE RHINO WAR.