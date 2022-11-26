National Geographic: The Savage Garden

Not Available

Your average backyard garden may look tranquil and serene on the outside, but what lurks beneath will truly amaze you--as Leslie Nielson is about to discover. As he strolls among the flowers, herbs and vegetables, there's a war for survival raging around him: from dangerous daddy longlegs and ferocious fire ants, to an eight-eyed jumping spider in a wrestling match with a belligerent bee. There's even a Top Gun-style air battle between a praying mantis and a bat. In this terrifying-and funny-new natural history comedy, National Geographic filmmakers use state-of-the-art cinematography to reveal what the world looks like from the insect's point of view.