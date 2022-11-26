Not Available

National Geographic: The Savage Garden

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Your average backyard garden may look tranquil and serene on the outside, but what lurks beneath will truly amaze you--as Leslie Nielson is about to discover. As he strolls among the flowers, herbs and vegetables, there's a war for survival raging around him: from dangerous daddy longlegs and ferocious fire ants, to an eight-eyed jumping spider in a wrestling match with a belligerent bee. There's even a Top Gun-style air battle between a praying mantis and a bat. In this terrifying-and funny-new natural history comedy, National Geographic filmmakers use state-of-the-art cinematography to reveal what the world looks like from the insect's point of view.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images