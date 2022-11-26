National Geographic: The Soul of Spain

Not Available

From flamenco dancing to world famous bullfighting, join the National Geographic Channel is some of the vibrant, timeless traditions of Spain. Since the death of Francisco Franco in 1975, Spain has undergone a swift and dramatic transformation. Having endured a bloody Civil War, nearly four decades of dictatorship, isolation from the rest of Europe, and economic depression, Spain has now decisively entered the 20th century. Yet, as economic, social, and political changes sweep the nation, Spaniards continue to cherish the traditions that are uniquely theirs.