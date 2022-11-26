National Geographic: Those Wonderful Dogs

Not Available

Called by one philosopher "the noblest beast God ever made", dogs have served mankind in more ways than any other animal. In THOSE WONDERFUL DOGS, you'll see loyal canines at work as they searched for buried victims of an earthquake disaster, assist the physically disabled, and pull sleds in the blizzard conditions of Alaska. You'll see how dogs are trained to "act" on Lassie, and the dogs that served as messengers on the battlefields of WW II. Marvel at the tireless determination of these devoted creatures, and applaud the enduring partnership between man and his best friend. If you like dogs, this video is a "must"!