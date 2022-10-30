National Geographic Top Secret Plant 42

Not Available

If you haven’t heard of Plant 42, you are not alone. Go inside America’s “black world” of off-the-record projects developed in secret. Host Jake Ward, editor of Popular Science, explores the little-known projects being built in America that are so confidential, some are said not to exist. From futuristic aircraft flying faster than the speed of sound, to stealth weapons and propulsion systems, Ward works every angle he can—on and off the record—to take us as deep inside the secret site as possible.