Forget what you saw in Twister -- this National Geographic program takes the dangerous pastime of tornado chasing to a whole new level. Tag along with the crew of the Tornado Intercept Vehicle -- an 8,000-pound monster with armor plating and bullet-proof windows mounted with a state-of-the-art IMAX camera -- as they drive straight into the heart of nature's fury to capture what it's really like in the eye of a storm.