National Geographic: Treasures of the Deep

Join Titanic discoverer Dr. Robert Ballard and his team on their latest undersea adventure! Far beneath the ocean's surface lies a world of mystery and lost treasure. But the laws of the sea can't end the debate over who may stake claim to these centuries-old Roman ships, Spanish galleons, and luxury liners. Join Dr. Robert Ballard and his team of experts as they embark on a remarkable maritime expedition to the Mediterranean Sea where, a half mile underwater, they discover and study ancient shipwrecks. And witness two generations of treasure hunters who make their living finding and selling silver, gold, and other riches from the ocean floor. You'll meet these fearless individuals - from explorers and archaeologists who profit from their finds - as they risk everything to uncover the great TREASURES OF THE DEEP.