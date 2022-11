Not Available

Explore the intriguing story of Peter the Great, the boy czar who moved Russia into the modern age in the 18th century. Stunning cinematography enhances the reenactments that trace the tragedies of his childhood, his triumphs on the battlefields and the paranoia that caused him to imprison his son. Part of National Geographic's Icons of Power series, this fascinating documentary sheds light on the life and reign of the complex ruler.