National Idea in Ukraine

Not Available

Oksana’s subject in university is Ukrainian Studies, but outside the school she’s interested in intercultural relationships. The girl’s main interest is handsome rich foreigners. There’s countless amount of European countries flags at Oksana’s desk. Sometimes there’s more of them, sometimes there’s less. The girl can’t wait till there’s only one flag left. During the fifth year of the Ukrainian Studies course and her exploration of intercultural relationships the girl realizes that she’s more interested in her university subject. The last flag off the desk goes to trash…