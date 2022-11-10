1989

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 30th, 1989

Studio

Hughes Entertainment

It's Christmas time and the Griswolds are preparing for a family seasonal celebration, but things never run smoothly for Clark, his wife Ellen and their two kids. Clark's continual bad luck is worsened by his obnoxious family guests, but he manages to keep going knowing that his Christmas bonus is due soon.

Cast

Chevy ChaseClark Griswold
Beverly D'AngeloEllen Smith Griswold
Randy QuaidCousin Eddie
Juliette LewisAudry Griswold
Johnny GaleckiRussel 'Rusty' Griswold
John RandolphClark Wilhelm Griswold Sr.

Images