Not Available

Comedy, Animation for Grown-ups, Spoofs and Satire - In the animated world of Mr. Wong, it's irreverent camp all the way as the 85-year-old houseboy goes to extraordinary measures to deal with his evil, WASP-ish employer, Pam (who verbally stings like a wasp, too!). But servitude can make strange bedfellows, and in an unlikely turn of events, Wong and Pam actually lay down the boxing gloves and form a friendship that could lead to romance and eternal bliss. Yeah, right!