National Parks Exploration Series - Glacier Crown of the continent

Discover the allure and artistry of Mother Nature s wilderness in this breathtaking exploration through Glacier National Park. Tucked away and hidden from view by snowcapped mountains and pristine forests lies the Rocky Mountain s glass slipper. Glacier National Park sits in one of the planets three great mountain chains. The Erosion by water and glaciers has sculpted the mountain range into dramatic valleys and peaks giving with a variety of unique and elegant features. This hiker s paradise contains over 700 miles of trails which lead you through alpine meadows, rugged mountaintops, crystal lakes and majestic waterfalls creating an adventurous visit through natures powerful past and present. Witness the gripping history and remarkable landscape of the Crown of the Continent through in-depth interviews and hi-depth imagery. Adventure awaits in Glacier National Park ... Always unique ... Always changing ... Always memorable ... The Crown of the Continent!