National Theatre Live: Frankenstein

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic gothic tale.
|Benedict Cumberbatch
|The Creature / Victor Frankenstein
|Jonny Lee Miller
|The Creature / Victor Frankenstein
|Ella Smith
|Gretel / Clarice
|Naomie Harris
|Elizabeth Lavenza
|George Harris
|M. Frankenstein
|Karl Johnson
|de Lacey
