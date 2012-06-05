2012

National Theatre Live: Frankenstein

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 5th, 2012

Studio

National Theatre Live

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic gothic tale.

Cast

Benedict CumberbatchThe Creature / Victor Frankenstein
Jonny Lee MillerThe Creature / Victor Frankenstein
Ella SmithGretel / Clarice
Naomie HarrisElizabeth Lavenza
George HarrisM. Frankenstein
Karl Johnsonde Lacey

