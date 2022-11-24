National Theatre Live: Peter Pan

Not Available

All children, except one, grow up… Captured live at the National Theatre, a recorded performance of JM Barrie’s much-loved tale screens in cinemas. When Peter Pan, leader of the Lost Boys, loses his shadow, headstrong Wendy helps him to reattach it. In return, she is invited to Neverland, where Tinker Bell the fairy, Tiger Lily and the vengeful Captain Hook await. A riot of magic, music and make-believe ensues. A delight for children and adults alike, Sally Cookson (NT Live: Jane Eyre) directs this wondrously inventive production, a co-production with Bristol Old Vic theatre.