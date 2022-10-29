National Theatre Live: War Horse

Not Available

The original landmark London production based on Michael Morpurgo's classic novel, broadcast live in stunning HD At the outbreak of World War I, a horse named Joey is sold to the Cavalry. So begins an incredible journey from the idyllic fields of Devon to the hellish trenches of France. Skilfully adapted for the stage by Nick Stafford from Michael Morpurgo's bestselling novel, 'War Horse' was an instant hit when it opened at the National Theatre back in 2007. Packed with moving music and songs, this hugely inventive production features breathtaking life sized horse puppets by South Africa's acclaimed Handspring Puppet Company. The Sunday Times described this compelling show as "the theatrical event of the decade". The public agreed. An international smash hit, 'War Horse' has been seen by more than four million people worldwide. Now the original production comes to Cineworld live from the West End in fabulous HD.