Wonder.land is a musical with music by Damon Albarn and lyrics and book by Moira Buffini. Inspired by Lewis Carroll's novels Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (1865) and Through the Looking-Glass (1871), the musical made its world premiere at the Palace Theatre, Manchester, in July 2015 as part of the Manchester International Festival. The musical transferred to London's Royal National Theatre from November 2015.