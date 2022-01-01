National Theatre: Translations

Not Available

What happens when a land is robbed of its language? Brian Friel’s modern classic is a powerful account of nationhood, which sees the turbulent relationship between England and Ireland play out in one quiet community. Owen, the prodigal son, returns to rural Donegal from Dublin. With him are two British army officers. Their ambition is to create a map of the area, replacing the Gaelic names with English. It is an administrative act with radical consequences. Age recommendation: 12+. This archive recording was captured on 31st July, 2018.