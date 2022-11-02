National Treasures: Signs & Symbols of the U.S. Founding Fathers

Not Available

For anyone who has ever wondered just what that mysterious pyramid on the back of the dollar bill really represents, investigative mythologist William Henry digs deep into history to demystify the symbols that the founding fathers employed to represent the new land where anything was deemed possible and the pursuit of a dream was a beacon that attracted citizens from across the globe. From the all-seeing eye to the unmistakable goddess qualities of lady liberty, this release delves deep into the mystical realms of the Kabbalah and the age old practice of alchemy to reveal a group of men with a driving desire to start life in a new land, and a strange connection to such groups as the Freemasons and the Knights Templar.