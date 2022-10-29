1945

National Velvet

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 25th, 1945

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Mi Taylor was a young wanderer and opportunist whose father had given him "all the roads in the Kingdom" to travel. One of the roads, and a notation in his father's journal, leads him to the quiet English country-side home of the Brown family. The youngest daughter, Velvet, has a passion for horses and when she wins the spirited steed Pie in a town lottery, Mi is encouraged to train the horse...

Cast

Mickey RooneyMi Taylor
Donald CrispMr. Brown
Elizabeth TaylorVelvet Brown
Anne RevereMrs. Brown
Angela LansburyEdwina Brown
Jackie 'Butch' JenkinsDonald Brown (as Jackie Jenkins)

View Full Cast >

Images