National Velvet

Mi Taylor was a young wanderer and opportunist whose father had given him "all the roads in the Kingdom" to travel. One of the roads, and a notation in his father's journal, leads him to the quiet English country-side home of the Brown family. The youngest daughter, Velvet, has a passion for horses and when she wins the spirited steed Pie in a town lottery, Mi is encouraged to train the horse...
|Mickey Rooney
|Mi Taylor
|Donald Crisp
|Mr. Brown
|Elizabeth Taylor
|Velvet Brown
|Anne Revere
|Mrs. Brown
|Angela Lansbury
|Edwina Brown
|Jackie 'Butch' Jenkins
|Donald Brown (as Jackie Jenkins)
View Full Cast >