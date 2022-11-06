Not Available

Native African Guitar

    Music & Musicals, World Music, African Music - Gerhard Kubik, a cultural anthropologist with a keen interest in African music, spent years compiling recordings of African fingerstyle guitar playing. This program showcases his remarkable collection of music, recorded in Africa and Europe. Featured guitarists include Mwenda Jean Bosco, Faustino Okello, Pierre Gwa, Daniel Kachamba, Mose Yotamu and Moya Aliya, representing the music of nations such as Uganda, Malawi, Namibia and Zambia.

