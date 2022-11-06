Native New Yorker

Not Available

    This silent documentary with an original score was filmed through the eye of a 1924 hand-crank spring-wound Cine-Kodak camera. This film features Terry 'Coyote' Murphy representing the Native American influence of the isle of Manhattan. Coyote, a Shaman Trail Scout, takes a journey which transcends time, weaving from Inwood Park (where the island was traded for beads & booze), down a long native path (now called 'the great white way', more commonly known as 'Broadway'), to the lower reaches of Manhattan into 'ground zero' (which is now a sacred burial ground for not just the American Indian & the slaves of yesteryear, but for the newest natives of this island empire as well).

