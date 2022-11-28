Natsu no Hi, Kimi no Koe

Not Available

Tetsuo Togami (Shono Hayama) is in the 2nd grade of high school. Due to a fight, he is hospitalised. There, he meets Maiko Takashiro (Chika Arakawa). She has an incurable disease. She also has a hearing disability and is unable to talk. At first, Tetsuo becomes embarrassed, but begins exchanging text messages with Maiko. Through the text messages he begins having feelings for her. Even after his discharge from the hospital, he goes to visit Maiko everyday. They promise to go out together on Maiko's birthday, but her condition worsens.