Natten är lång

Åke Strandberg has managed to get a fine education and a good job at the bank, but he wants more. He wants to get rich no matter what. After holidays with his girl Rita, he comes back to Helsinki completely broke and meets up with his buddy Jussi in a bar. For months they embezzle money from the bank, but eventually do realize they have to cover the missing amount by orchestrating and committing a robbery which will then rouse the interest of the police. A hide and seek follows as they try to make their way abroad.