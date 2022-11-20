Nattens kungar

Not Available

Steven Cantor's award-winning documentary chronicles of the lives of bouncers - the burly boys who guard both sides of the door in nightclubs across America. The film takes an inside look at the mindset of these frequently ridiculed, but always feared enforcers of the night and examines whether they are skilled experts in security, hired to anticipate trouble, or just hired thugs meant to intimidate. Revealed within is a world of notorious nightclub bouncers, including New York's Terence "The Black Prince" Buckley and British legend Lenny "The Guv'nor" McLean who appeared in "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels" Written by Sujit R. Varma