Natural Born Swallowers 6

Not Available

Lizz decided to get even with the girl who wrote dirty things on the wall about her in the locker room by fucking her boyfriend and swallowing his jizz! When Veronica wanted to borrow her step-dad's car, she offered to swallow his cum! WOW! What a lil' whore! Bibi is a naughty foreign exchange student who doesn't understand much English, but when Dick said "Swallow My Cum!" she got the message Lloudand clear!! Scarlett is a hot slut with a bangin' booty who will do anything for a cigarette including smoking pole! Things start warming up when Summer gets on top of a big hard cock and bounces that booty so she can get a hot shot of sperm in her mouth!