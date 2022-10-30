Natural Burials

Not Available

Tree curer Cheong-a, who dreams of a happy marriage with her fianc?, receives a request for tree treatment and visits a high school. Cheong-a meets a mysterious high school girl with a strange aura while she is treating trees and suffers from bad dreams every night thereafter. Then, one day, a box is delivered to her through parcel service. In the worn-out yearbook contained in the box, the face of a male student encircled with a red pen many times as if done by a crazy person catches her eye together with her picture in her high school days… The memory of that day suddenly comes to her. Will the fear that has been suppressing her be identified?