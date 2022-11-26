Natural Farmer JIA

Not Available

The story is about Lao Jia, a farmer on Chongming Island, Shanghai. On this island, he applies natural farming to show his wish and love to the land. Lao Jia calls himself a natural farmer. He left the metropolis Shanghai and his wife LiZi for Chongming Island three year ago. There Lao Jia contracted a farmland of about 25 acres. Without using any fertilizers or chemicals, he believes in his land and tries to plant with an ancient agriculture philosophy of returning the land to nature, which is the so called natural farming. Lao Jia said: “Farming helps people to find back some simple but real things in life, and the farmers’ emotions will in return affect the land and the plants.” Now there are many people who agree with his idea. But the reality is cruel, when Lao Jia described to me his wish to his land, problems keeps cropping up to test his attitude of “re-discovering the love to land”.