Natural Mystic Reggae: A Jamaican Walk

Fascinating guided tour around Kingston's crumbling musical edifices, the old studios and theatres where it all happened in decades past, your guides the estimable veteran guitarist Chinna Smith and Kiddus 'Graduation In Zion' I. Director David Commeillas examines reggae's musical and spiritual legacy, as laid down by Bob Marley, and asks whether the younger upcoming generation of artists carry it forward. Is the Natural Mystic that Marley sung of so evocatively still blowing through the air in Kingston? He asks. Features great footage of the Mighty Diamonds, Chinna, Natty King, Doniki, Ken Boothe, Ijahman Levi, Richie Spice, Leroy Smart, Fantan Mojah, Chezidek and many more.