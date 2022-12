Not Available

Yoko and Hanayo fell in love while working together as manga artist at their university newspaper. The intensity of their affair was such that for years after their breakup Yoko avoided forming any new relationships. However, after finding employment as a photographer with a small magazine, Yoko meets Yuriko, an attractive editor, and sets upon a path to seduce her. Just when she thinks she has found a new life, Yoko has a chance encounter with Hanayo that triggers old feelings.