Natural Wonders of the West

This Traveltalk entry looks at some natural wonders of the western United States, including the Grand Canyon and the Devil's Tower. The last stop on the tour, an "unnatural wonder," is the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where sculptor Gutzon Borglum is hard at work. At the time of filming, only the head of George Washington was close to completion. Thomas Jefferson's face was almost finished; only the upper half of Abraham Lincoln's face is visible; and Theodore Roosevelt's head was not yet started.