Not Available

Naturally 7: Live at Montreux 2007

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Naturally 7 is an all male "Vocal Play Band" that officially formed in New York City in 1999. Roger Thomas formed the group with his brother, Warren, and five other talented singers they had come to know over the years from singing around the city. Having been in and out of several traditional male groups over the years, Roger developed an affinity for a cappella sounds and a unique ability to create distinct harmony arrangements. This stunning show from last year's Montreux Jazz Festival is an enthralling illustration of the Naturally 7 show.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images