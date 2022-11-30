Naturally 7: Live at Montreux 2007

Not Available

Naturally 7 is an all male "Vocal Play Band" that officially formed in New York City in 1999. Roger Thomas formed the group with his brother, Warren, and five other talented singers they had come to know over the years from singing around the city. Having been in and out of several traditional male groups over the years, Roger developed an affinity for a cappella sounds and a unique ability to create distinct harmony arrangements. This stunning show from last year's Montreux Jazz Festival is an enthralling illustration of the Naturally 7 show.