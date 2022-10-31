Not Available

Nature is an erotic suspense drama about a young couple on a quest to rediscover their sexual fervor. After a failed experiment with role-playing games, they decide to take a week long, sex centered camping trip deep into the woods. Gradually they become aware that an individual follows their every step, voyeuristically observing their most intimate moments. With the stalker in the picture, everything they set out to do takes on a new meaning and they must decide how far they are willing to go to get what they want.