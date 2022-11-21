Nature Amazing Places Africa

Not Available

Program One: Victoria Falls - Flowing from its source 1,000 miles to the north, the Zambezi River reaches the edge of one world and plummets 350 feet into another. Victoria Falls, spanning the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is over a mile wide. No other waterfall in the world can match her scale, and many consider her one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Academy Award®-winner F. Murray Abraham narrates. Rating: TV-G. Program Two: Drakensberg: Barrier of Spears - Rising sharply from the South African landscape, cliffs like spines of a dragon form the majestic Drakensberg Mountains. Born of Jurassic molten lava, they span more than 600 miles and tower more than 10,000 feet. Despite the impossible terrain and unpredictable weather, Drakensberg is home to a fascinating array of animals in search of greener pastures. Academy Award®-winner F. Murray Abraham narrates. Rating: TV-G.