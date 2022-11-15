Nature on Rails

Not Available

Know in full all about the particularities of this rail ride that has been enchanting thousands of passengers for over a century. In this trip it is difficult to distinguish who plays the main role: whether the Railway or the Nature. The Paranaguá - Curitiba Railroad is one of the largest engineering works in the world, with 110 km (68 mi) of tracks including 13 tunnels, 30 bridges and several wide span viaducts. In the course of the trip, what is easily perceived is the beauty of the scenery when crossing the Serra do Mar, considered a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO.