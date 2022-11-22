Nature: River of No Return

Not Available

River of No Return Wilderness is the largest contiguous wilderness area in the lower 48 States. Endless rugged mountains, wild rivers, forests and deep canyons define this land, home to numerous species of wildlife, including wolves, who have just returned after 50 years of near absence. A young couple, Isaac and Bjornen Babcock, chose this wilderness for their year long honeymoon. But what begins as a romantic adventure becomes something much greater for the couple, and a tale of hope and celebration for every life trying to make it in the unforgiving heart of the wilderness.