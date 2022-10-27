Nature's Great Events

Not Available

Each year over one million wildebeest and zebra invade the Serengeti grasslands, making it a paradise for the predators the live there. But what happens when the herds move off again? We follow the moving story of one lion family's struggle to survive until the return of the great migration. The Ntudu pride has seven cubs, and is already suffering as the wildebeest leave to find fresh pastures. The four pride females struggle to find enough food for their hungry offspring. As weeks turn to months, the pride members become more emaciated and frailer, and the number of cubs dwindles to just two.