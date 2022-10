2011

The business of the birds and the bees gets more complicated when it comes to the endangered species of the world. Female giant pandas are only fertile once a year, for 48 hours. Male Clouded Leopards often try to kill their mates. But when nature fails, science steps in. Join us as we follow Dr. JoGayle Howard, matchmaker, surgeon and reproductive sleuth on her mission to stave off extinction one litter at a time.