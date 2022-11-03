Nature's Strangest Creatures

Not Available

We're off to Australia in the shortest of the short films found on this volume. There's lots of cute little baby animals to be found, but there's a little too much up-close footage of baby kangaroos in their mother's pouch. (It doesn't look so slimy and gooey when Roo does it!) There's also a few glimpses of the giant bat (so large it's nicknamed "the flying fox"), which happens to be the most terrifying animal I've ever known to exist. You'll also see some beautiful footage of a flying squirrel and rare underwater photography of the duck-billed platypus.