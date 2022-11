Not Available

The glories of Switzerland, with its stirring vistas of snowcapped mountains and frozen lakes, are revealed in this travel piece. See classic ski resorts such as St. Moritz in the Alps, where the world's elite go on holiday. Switzerland's pristine beauty is on full display, along with manmade pleasures like some of the most unique shopping experiences in the world. A moving soundtrack by Artcommando complements the gorgeous scenery.