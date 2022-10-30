Nature Unleashed: Tornado

Not Available

Haunted by the death of his father, who was killed by a tornado years earlier, Josh Barnaby finds himself tracking the deadly storms... this time as a photographer. When he partners up with Nickie Flynt, a reporter searching for the story of her career, he soon finds himself mixed up with forces of a different nature. A fanatic cult who is somehow able to influence the elements is after them, and as Josh works to fit the pieces of the puzzle together, the ultimate tornado forms: a category F5. Now it's a race against time as the mega-storm threatens to obliterate everything - and everyone - in it's path.