Nature Unleashed: Volcano

While on assignment covering a volcanic eruption journalist Russell Woods' life is shattered when his wife is killed in the ensuing carnage. Grieving he travels to the small village in Italy where she was born. There he is followed by a curious young girl Angela whom the townspeople believe is cursed by the devil. Despite their warnings he feels a strange connection to her and believes her odd behaviour is somehow linked to the death of his wife. But when things turn otherworldly Russell realises that bigger events are unfolding. Something supernatural has come to this small village and Angela is the key.