Nature's Fury

    Earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods-these colossal powers of nature have had dramatic consequences for human kind. Now in dramatic scenes of cataclysmic destruction and human courage, you'll journey with National Geographic as we learn how earthquakes create and shape our landscapes, even as they destroy cities like San Francisco and Tokyo. Discover how rotating updrafts can build into the towering tornadoes that sweep the Midwest's "Tornado Alley", or how cloud disturbances can grow in to the awesome hurricanes that ravage coastal areas of Bangladesh and Florida. Witness the devastation of flooding in France and China, and learn, as today's scientists have, that the mightily Mississippi cannot be easily tamed.

