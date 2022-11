Not Available

A condensation of light, sound and time originally projected as a twenty-foot high video onto the ruins of the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco, encircled by echoes of historical and contemporaneous human activities associated with its dramatic setting and history. The Shipyard was established in 1869 as the first dry dock on the Pacific Coast where the Navy operated it until 1976. It was closed in 1991 and was the site of major toxic cleanup efforts.