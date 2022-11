Not Available

Navaratri combined the story telling skills of filmmaker A. P. Nagarajan and the performances of all-time greats Sivaji Ganesan and Savithri. It was the 100th film of Ganesan, who began his career as a stage artiste at the age of nine. Beginning with Parasakthi in 1952, the actor completed 100 films in a dozen years! BBC News mentioned Navaratri as one of Sivaji Ganesan